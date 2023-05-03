Where Is Haasil Actress Hrishitaa Bhatt Now?

It has been over 2 decades since Hrishitaa Bhatt made her debut in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Asoka, playing Devi. From Asoka’s Devi to SEema Singh in Cuttputlli, the actress has impressed the audience. Though Ashoka did not do well at the box office, later Hrishitaa worked in the multistarrer film Dil Vil Pyar Vyar in 2002, which again could not give her recognition. In the same year, she played the lead role opposite Abhishek Bachchan in Shararat. Sadly, this film also could not show anything special.

But as we say, quitting is never an option and hard work pays off. She made an impact in the show-biz world when she appeared in Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Haasil. Along with her, the film also starred Irrfan Khan, Ashutosh Rana and Jimmy Shergill.

Till now, the actress has done films like Ab Tak Chhappan, Kisna: The Warrior Poet, Valmiki, Page 3, Heyy Babyy, Deshdrohi and many more. In the films of big stars, the actress remained hidden or was hardly seen. Then Hrishitaa decided to appear in low-budget films.

But have you wondered, where and what is she up to now? Since the actress was not getting good offers in Bollywood, she decided to go to Doordarshan. And then, she was seen on Doordarshan’s show called Rangoli between 2018 and 2019. Apart from this, Hrishitaa also appeared in another Doordarshan show called Swaraj which started airing in 2022 in which she played the role of Rani Laxmibai.

Hrishita Bhatt was born on May 10, 1981, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, into a Bengali-speaking family. She initially appeared in several television commercials as well as a few music videos. She has also worked in Bengali, Marathi, Urdu, Punjabi, Nepali and Persian films, in addition to Hindi.

