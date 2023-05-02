Where Is Sansar Fame Archana Joglekar? Here's Everything You Need To Know

Do you remember Archana Joglekar from the 90s? She was one of the most beautiful actresses of that era. Her name was associated with Odia, Marathi and Hindi films. She was also a part of some hit serials where she worked with Ramayan fame Arun Govil in Phoolwanti and Nitish Bharadwaj in Anpekshit. Apart from acting, she was also a gifted dancer. But, where is the Sansar-fame actress now?

The actress starred in the movie Sansar along with Rekha, Raj Babbar and Anupam Kher and it was her role as Rajni that gave her recognition. She has worked in other Hindi movies like Mardangi, Aatank hi Aatank and Aag Se Khelenge, to name a few. She was also praised for her work in the Marathi movie Eka Peksha Ek and Anpekshit. You may remember her from famous serials like Chunauti, Karmabhoomi, Chahat Aur Nafrat and Kissa Shanti Ka. However, she disappeared from the silver screen right at the peak of her career.

Archana Joglekar got married and shifted her base to America. In 1999, she opened her own dance school in New Jersey and started giving classical dance training to children. When she was asked about the reason for getting married so soon, she said that she found the right person with whom she wanted to start her family. She also shared that her husband supported her dance unconditionally as “dance is like oxygen" for her. Archana is a trained kathak dancer and still practices the art form. She is a proud mother to a son named Dhruv.

