Why Madhuri Dixit And Anil Kapoor Stopped Doing Movies Together

The 90s witnessed the hit pairing of Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor, who set the screens on fire with their chemistry. The duo also delivered major hits at the box office with back-to-back movies like Tezaab, Ram Lakhan, Pukar, Beta and many more. Apart from their on-screen chemistry, there were rumours of their off-screen chemistry as well. As per media reports, Madhuri Dixit’s name was linked to Anil Kapoor. Their link-up rumours led to Mr India actor’s married life with his wife Sunita Kapoor coming under threat.

Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor first worked together in 1987 in the movie Hifazat, helmed by Prayag Raj. Their reel-life chemistry won the hearts of the audience, and there were many rumours about a possible affair. However, neither the Virasat actor nor Madhuri Dixit confirmed their alleged affair. But, both of them suddenly stopped doing films together.

Advertisement

If media reports are to be believed, it was because of Anil Kapoor’s wife, Sunita Kapoor, the hit pair stopped working. Reportedly, Sunita talked to her husband to stay away from the Aaja Nachle actress. Before his rumoured affair with Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor’s name was also linked to other actresses like Sridevi, Shilpa Shirodkar and Kimi Katkar. As per reports, due to these associations with various actresses, Sunita Kapoor took a step to save her family.

In 1989, Madhuri Dixit laid the rumours to rest after her interview with a magazine, Movie. She was asked if she would marry Anil Kapoor, but she instantly denied it saying she did not want to marry a person like him as he is too hypersensitive. She instead wanted her husband to be cool. She said that she has worked in many films with Anil Kapoor, so she is comfortable with him and can even joke about their “supposed affair."

Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor were last seen in the movie Pukar together which was released in the year 2000. However, after 19 years, the duo worked together for the movie Total Dhamaal, in 2019.

Advertisement

Anil Kapoor married Sunita Kapoor in 1984 and are parents to three children, Sonam, Rhea and Harshvarrdhan Kapoor. Madhuri Dixit tied the knot with Dr Shriram Nene in 1999 and shifted to the US. Later she shifted to India in 2011. The couple has two sons- Arin and Ryan.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here