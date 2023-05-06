Did You Know Mrunal Thakur Auditioned for Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindostan?

Actress Mrunal Thakur has become one of the most popular actresses in the country. She is not only in demand in Bollywood, but the Super 30 actress has left her mark even in the South Indian film industry. Mrunal began her television career with Mujhse Kuchh Kehti…Yeh Khamoshiyaan in 2012. She appeared in Kumkum Bhagya in 2014 and after that, She made her debut in Hindi films with Love Sonia in 2018. Since then, she has appeared in a number of films, including Super 30, Batla House, Ghost Stories, Toofaan, Dhamaka, and Jersey. She has also been a part of the hit pan-India film Sita Ramam, opposite Dulquer Salmaan.

But before rising to prominence, the actress was also offered a big Bollywood project under a renowned banner. She was offered YRF’s Thugs of Hindostan along with Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Katrina Kaif. Apparently, Aamir had seen some of her scenes from her serial and approached her to come on board for the film.

Advertisement

Earlier in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, she shared, “I had gone through the audition process. It was a lovely process, a great journey for 2-3 months. I also got a chance to do a look test with Aamir (Khan). When asked, what happened after that, the actress replied, “And then Fatima (Sana Shaikh) happened and for me, Love Sonia happened."

Mrunal was last seen in the film Gumraah. The crime thriller was directed by Vardhan Ketkar and starred Aditya Roy Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles. The film received a good response from the critics; however, it couldn’t perform well at the box office and was declared a flop.

Her upcoming films include Pooja Meri Jaan, Pippa, and another pan-India film named Nani 30 alongside superstar Nani.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here