Why Promising Actress Pooja Batra Quit Films And Where She Is Now

The 1997 Bollywood film Virasat starring Anil Kapoor and Tabu also introduced us to newcomer Pooja Batra. With her striking beauty and charm, she won over audiences and got positive reviews for her performance in her very first film.

Pooja Batra had a successful modelling career before she ventured into films. She worked with top stars of the 90s like Govinda, Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor and Suniel Shetty. Some of her films include Haseena Maan Jayegi, Bhai, Talaash and Nayak. Pooja was moderately successful in her film career and was touted to reach greater heights when she suddenly decided to exit the industry after getting married. After doing around 30 films, Pooja married the USA-based Dr. Sonu Ahluwalia in 2002

That was an era when actresses did not continue to do films after marriage and Pooja did the same. She relocated to the USA and left the industry, disappointing her fans. However, after 9 years of marriage, the couple filed for a divorce in 2011. It was reported at that time that Pooja was getting offers from Hollywood but her husband was against the idea of her rejoining the showbiz.

After divorcing her first husband, the actress returned to India and started her second innings in Bollywood. However, she could not replicate her earlier success and received only minor roles that did not push forth her career.

This actress made headlines once more in 2019 as a result of the media’s intense interest in the news of her second marriage. Pooja got married to actor Nawab Shah, known for his roles in Don 2, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and Escape from Taliban. The couple kept their relationship hidden for a long time. Pooja is now happily married and stays away from films while her husband Nawab Shah is regularly seen playing antagonistic roles in both Hindi and Telugu films. She remains very active on social media and often shares photos and videos with her husband.

