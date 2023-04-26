Why Raj Kapoor's Sons Randhir And Rajiv Could Never Have Thriving Film Careers

The Kapoor family has given a lot of super-hit movies over the years. But this glamorous world of cinema is the home for various stories. And one among many is the story of how the sons of Raj Kapoor, Randhir and Rajiv ruined their own star-studded life by themselves.

Raj Kapoor launched his eldest son as a child artist in Shree 420 which was released in 1955, and it became a super hit. With this Randhir Kapoor earned a name for himself as a child artist.

Now the Indian superstar decided to launch his son as a hero in Bollywood with the movie Kal Aaj Aur Kal. But it didn’t do well at the box office. After this, Randhir did three movies in 1972 which proved to be the turning point of his life. Movies like Raampur Ka Lakshman, Jawani Diwani and Jeet made him one of the most talked about actors of that year. These and other movies over the years like Lafange, Ponga Pandit, and others made him a household name in the 1970s and was counted as one of the most successful actors of that time. But his drinking habit proved to be his biggest enemy.

He became addicted to drinking and started to remain unfit. Due to his drinking habit, Randhir ruined his professional and personal life as well. He, later on, fell in love with actress Babita and decided to marry her. Later on, Babita left the actor with her two daughters Kareena and Karisma as she couldn’t convince her husband to quit drinking.

As for Raj Kapoor’s youngest son Rajiv Kapoor, he wasn’t too interested in building a successful career in Bollywood. His laid-back attitude towards life often resulted in heated arguments with his father. Once Raj Kapoor told him that he won’t get any opportunity for free and that he has to work for it. His son did some trivial tasks on the sets of Prem Rog and also used to get scolded by his brother Rishi Kapoor. Frustrated by all this, he started to search for the roles by himself.

After his film Ek Jaan Hain Hum was released, Raj Kapoor decided to cast his youngest son as an actor in one of his movies. In 1985, he was making a movie, Ram Teri Ganga Maili, which had actresses Yasmin Joseph and Divya Rana. Rajiv Kapoor fell in love with the actress Divya Rana which led him to lose focus on the film, which was not taken well by his father. He thought of teaching him a lesson. He weakened the role of his own son in the movie and put all of his attention on Yasmin. The movie immediately became popular. Yasmin rose to fame as Mandakini and became an overnight sensation. Due to this, the relationship between the father and son became sour.

Things didn’t get better with time and both shared a relationship of no love. Rajiv Kapoor didn’t even attend the final rites of Raj Kapoor, as per reports.

The personal life of Rajiv Kapoor was also in turmoil. As he fell in love with an architect, Aarti Sabharwal and got married in 2001. His wife left him after 2 years and since they had no children, he spent his life alone. Due to this, he started drinking. But when he decided to make a return, he suffered a cardiac arrest at just the age of 58 and died on February 9, 2021.

