Why Salman Khan Was Not Happy With His 2003 Blockbuster Tere Naam’s Ending

Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of his highly-anticipated movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. In the movie, he will be seen sporting long hair, a look he had last pulled off in the hit movie Tere Naam. The gut-wrenching emotional drama was a blockbuster hit. Salman’s character Radhe won the hearts of the audience with his stellar acting chops. The 2003 Satish Kaushik directorial film will always have a special place in Salman Khan’s heart as after six years he delivered a hit with this one. Did you know Salman Khan was worried about how the movie concluded? He was not happy with the ending.

Salman mentioned in an earlier interview, “I did not find the ending of this film right. It is wrong to spoil your whole life for a girl. You have to move on in life. In this case, I was afraid of people believing this and following it in real life too."

Tere Naam was released on August 15, 2003, and also featured actors like Bhumika Chawla, Ravi Kishan, Sachin Khedekar and Indira Krishnan. After Sooraj Barjatya’s Hum Saath Saath Hai in 1999, Salman worked in many films, but he kept waiting for a hit movie. Finally, Tere Naam was released, which was a roaring success at the box office. He rocked the big screen with his performance. With this movie, Salman also took the risk of changing his hairstyle and sporting long hair.

Reportedly, Satish Kaushik was planning for Tere Naam 2 with Salman Khan. The plan for the sequel came to an abrupt end after the sudden demise of Satish Kaushik last month. As per a report by The Times of India, the plans for the sequel are not completely squashed. Salman Khan may consider working on the film in the future.

Salman Khan is currently busy promoting his upcoming Eid release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The movie is helmed by Farhad Samji and is bankrolled by Salman himself under his production house Salman Khan Productions. The movie will star his Tere Naam co-actress Bhumika Chawla too. The drama will also feature actors like Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Venkatesh Daggubati, Vijender Singh, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam and Raghav Juyal. South superstar Ram Charan will appear in a cameo role in the film.

