Why Salman Khan Wore Torn Shoes On The Sets Of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

It’s been over four years since Bollywood superstar Salman Khan last appeared on the big screen. Now he is all set to break the records with his Eid special, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The entire star cast is on a promotional spree currently for the film. Recently, actress Palak Tiwari and singer Jassie Gill appeared in an interview with Bollywood Bubble for the same. The duo revealed how down-to-earth Salman Khan is. The on-screen couple discussed an incident from the film set, where Salman Khan was seen in torn shoes; he had a hole in his shoes. Palak asked him why he was wearing a shoe with a hole. To this, Salman replied, “This is the most comfortable pair of shoes that I own. Nothing feels better than this."

We all know how much has changed recently in the world of movie viewing and audience patterns. It is now far more difficult to get people into the theatres. The excitement surrounding Salman Khan, though, is one thing that hasn’t changed. He still maintains a sizeable following, and fans still celebrate the release of his films like an annual festival.

Advertisement

Up till 3:30 pm on Wednesday, three National multiplexes had sold 23,000 tickets for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. This could be considered a small number, but industry insiders think it just indicates that the Salman-starrer would rely on a walk-in audience to have the strong debut it is supposed to have.

An entertainment source reported that compared to recent hits like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and RRR, Bhaijaan’s booking is below average. The box office performance is comparable to Vikram Vedha, Laal Singh Chadha, and Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar. Compared to recent movies like Bholaa, Shamshera, Bhediya, and Samrat Prithviraj, pre-booking numbers are looking better. All of this simply implies that a mediocre opening is anticipated for the movie, and word-of-mouth advertising will be crucial to its box office success.

To advance Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in the upcoming days, supporters will need to give the film a push. Reports claim that mass pockets and single screens have had very strong booking figures, which are second only to Pathaan.

Advertisement

The Eid holiday is another aspect that can result in a rise in ticket purchases. Depending on the moon’s sighting, the festival date is predicted to fall either on Saturday or Sunday.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here