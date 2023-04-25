Why Sangam, The Raj Kapoor Film, Had Two Intervals

Raj Kapoor, who is considered a legend in the Hindi film industry, was once so inspired by a poem that he made a film on it. Reportedly, the film was so long that it had two intervals in it. Raj Kapoor was so inspired by the poem Enoch Arden by English poet Alfred Tennyson that he made a classic film named Sangam based on it. A lot of the film’s shooting took place in beautiful places like Rome, Paris, Venice, and London, but it could only happen after facing a lot of difficulties. The laws related to foreign exchange were strict at that time, and the Government of India had a condition that if Raj Kapoor’s film earned four times more than the foreign exchange spent, he would be permitted to shoot abroad.

Due to the condition, Raj Kapoor appealed to people living abroad for help. Srichand Hinduja bought the rights to Sangam for one lakh British pounds. He felt that as the film was being shot abroad, the scenes had to be grand. This affected the length of the film, forcing Raj Kapoor to have two intervals in the film.

The film Sangam gave wings to the imagination of those Indians who wanted to have a glimpse of Europe because then few people could go on foreign trips. The film was shown in cinema halls in 1964, during the Indo-Pakistan War. Despite this, the film became a huge hit at the box office and became the second-highest-grossing film of the 1960s. The only film that was ahead of this was Mughal-e-Azam. Later, Raj Kapoor edited Sangam and reduced it to one interval. People also liked its edited version. Along with the story of the film, the songs were also appreciated by the audience.

Enoch Arden was a law during British rule that gave facilities to the families of people who had been missing for more than 7 years. According to the law, any person who goes missing for more than 7 years would be considered dead, his wife could remarry, and his property would be divided among his heirs.

