Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan-Hosted Show To Have Wildcard Contestants, Secret Entries? What We Know

The excitement is building up as the highly anticipated reality show, Bigg Boss OTT, is gearing up for its second season. is set to stream on June 17 with superstar Salman Khan as the host. This season gives the audience the power to influence the game as the tagline says ‘Iss Baar Janta Hai Asli Boss’.

The platform dropped glimpses of all the 13 contestants that will enter the house, unveiling their journey with alias names of Astro Baby, Hero No, Insaan, One Piece, Womaniya, Superstar, Theekhi Puri and Heroine to name a few. The speculated names Aaliya Siddiqui, Sima Taparia, Falaq Naazz, Jiya Shankar, Manisha Rani, Puneet, Palak Purswani and Pooja Gor among others.

However, recent developments suggest that the show might have some surprises up its sleeve. The latest twist to the tale is that JioCinema has not revealed all the participants of the show, leaving fans curious and excited about what’s in store.