Published By: Dishya Sharma
Last Updated: March 15, 2023, 10:13 IST
Mumbai, India
What’s Love Got To Do With It sees Shabana Azmi playing Aisha, a Pakistani mother, who is obsessed with getting her London-raised son married. Speaking about the film, Shabana revealed Emma Thompson performed a Bollywood dance number it it. Read more here.
BTS ARMY got worried after they spotted Jungkook tearing up during his live session. The singer came live in four parts on Tuesday evening. Read more here.
Alanna Panday’s upcoming wedding is the talk of the town right now. Ananya Panday’s cousin Alanna is gearing up to tie the knot with Ivor McCray on March 16. But who is Ivor? Find out everything about Ananya’s new jiju here.
Nick Jonas is proving he’s becoming a true desi boy as he colours his expensive Rolls Royce in Holi colours. The international singer along with Priyanka Chopra hosted a fun Holi party at their LA home last week.
Sam Bahadur wrapped the shoot of the film. On Tuesday night, Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh joined Meghna Gulzar for a wrap party. See pics here.
During his recent interview, Kapil Sharma was asked about claims that his worth is Rs 300 crore. The comedian and actor clarified that he still thinks of himself as a middle-class salaried person. Read all that he said here.
In an exclusive conversation with News18 Showsha, Darshan revealed the same and shared how people in India do not want to take music as a career option but only as a hobby. He revealed his father wanted him to become an IAS officer. Read more here.
Bollywood actress Mouni Roy, who is currently in the US, has bared her toned body in her latest bikini photos on Instagram. The pictures are now going viral. See it here.
In pictures from Ananya Panday’s cousin Alanna Panday’s mehendi ceremony, the actress was seen smoking a cigarette. The picture came as a shock to many. Read more here.
Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Jawan is slated to release in June. However, rumour has it, the film is now being pushed to later this year. Read more here.
Jr NTR returned from Los Angeles after attending the Oscars and was welcomed by a massive mob. The actor was surrounded by media and fans as he landed in Hyderabad in the wee hours of Wednesday. Watch the videos here.
During the promotion of Citadel at the SXSW festival, Priyanka was asked about Shah Rukh Khan’s comment about not moving to Hollywood. Quoting Shah Rukh saying that he was comfortable in Bollywood, the reporter asked Priyanka to weigh in on Bollywood stars’ reluctancy to move to Hollywood. Priyanka’s reply certainly dropped a few jaws. Read here.
Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is making the headlines this morning after she was spotted smoking at her cousin Alanna Panday’s mehendi ceremony. The actress, along with her family, was attending the pre-wedding ceremony hosted at Sohail Khan’s house on Tuesday. A Reddit user shared a now-deleted picture of Ananya smoking.
Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra made the headlines after she seemingly took a dig at Shah Rukh Khan’s recent statement about Hollywood. During the interaction regarding her upcoming series Citadel, Priyanka Chopra was asked about Shah Rukh Khan and other Indian stars who have shown reluctance towards moving to Hollywood. The actress’s response has left several social media users believing she took a jibe at Shah Rukh’s statement.
It was also a busy Tuesday for BTS fans as Jungkook hosted not one or two but four live sessions one after the other as he drank with the fans. While he fielded several questions and comments from fans, he was also seen replying to some flirty messages. Fans were also concerned about Jungkook drinking but he assured them he was fine.
The Oscar fever might slowly be getting over but a new shocking claim about the 95th Academy Awards is now making the headlines. Jacqueline Fernandez’ makeup artist Shaan Muttathil alleged that the victories at the Academy Awards are rigged and further claimed that one can buy these with money. His statement came after Jacqueline’s song ‘Applause’ from her Hollywood film ‘Tell It Like A Woman’ lost the Best Original Song award to RRR’s blockbuster track Naatu Naatu.
Meanwhile, RRR star Jr NTR returned to India in the wee hours of Wednesday and was welcomed by a mob of media and fans. The actor, who was in Los Angeles to attend the Oscars, touched down in Hyderabad with his wife.
Read all the Latest Showsha News here