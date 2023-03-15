Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is making the headlines this morning after she was spotted smoking at her cousin Alanna Panday’s mehendi ceremony. The actress, along with her family, was attending the pre-wedding ceremony hosted at Sohail Khan’s house on Tuesday. A Reddit user shared a now-deleted picture of Ananya smoking.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra made the headlines after she seemingly took a dig at Shah Rukh Khan’s recent statement about Hollywood. During the interaction regarding her upcoming series Citadel, Priyanka Chopra was asked about Shah Rukh Khan and other Indian stars who have shown reluctance towards moving to Hollywood. The actress’s response has left several social media users believing she took a jibe at Shah Rukh’s statement.

It was also a busy Tuesday for BTS fans as Jungkook hosted not one or two but four live sessions one after the other as he drank with the fans. While he fielded several questions and comments from fans, he was also seen replying to some flirty messages. Fans were also concerned about Jungkook drinking but he assured them he was fine.

The Oscar fever might slowly be getting over but a new shocking claim about the 95th Academy Awards is now making the headlines. Jacqueline Fernandez’ makeup artist Shaan Muttathil alleged that the victories at the Academy Awards are rigged and further claimed that one can buy these with money. His statement came after Jacqueline’s song ‘Applause’ from her Hollywood film ‘Tell It Like A Woman’ lost the Best Original Song award to RRR’s blockbuster track Naatu Naatu.

Meanwhile, RRR star Jr NTR returned to India in the wee hours of Wednesday and was welcomed by a mob of media and fans. The actor, who was in Los Angeles to attend the Oscars, touched down in Hyderabad with his wife.

