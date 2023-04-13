Can Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Shaakuntalam Perform Better Than The Previous Versions At Box Office?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s much-awaited mythological film, Shaakuntalam, will hit theatres on April 14. The movie is based on the popular play Abhignyana Shakuntalam by Kalidasa. Now the question that has arisen is whether Samantha’s Shaakunthalam would perform better than the earlier two movies that were made on the same subject.

Already, there have been two Telugu films in the past that had come out with the same story. The first one was the 1966 film Shakuntala, which was directed by Kamalakara Kameswara Rao. The film starred NTR and B Saroja Devi in the lead roles. In the film, Kutti Padmini played the role of Bharatha. The film did not fare well at the box office and was declared a flop.

After many years, in 1991, NTR decided to direct another film called Brahmarshi Vishwamitra. There was a part in the film that showed the love story of Shakuntala and Dushyanta. NTR Jr was introduced in the film as Bharata (child role). Even this film didn’t perform well and was a flop.

Advertisement

The question that comes up is whether Samantha’s Shaakuntalam would be able to gather the audience’s love despite the failure of the last two films that were made on a similar subject.

Netizens were disappointed by the graphics of the trailer, and many of them commented that the graphics of some serials are better than the film. Early reports have suggested that in terms of casting and graphics, the film has not been able to leave an impressive mark. Samantha’s look was also criticised by the audience.

As far as the film is concerned, there are important characters in the film like Dusyanta, Kanva, Maharishi, Vishwamitrudu and Menaka. The film is directed by Gunasekhar and also stars Dev Mohan, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla, Madhoo, Prakash Raj and Sachin Khedeka in prominent roles.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here