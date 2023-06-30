Carry on Jatta 3 Review: Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa Impress Everyone With 'Entertaining Comedy'

Gippy Grewal and Sonam Bawja starrer Carry On Jatta 3 has finally released. The comedy-drama has created a lot of buzz among the fans. It has already broken all records at the box office. It opened to an estimated collection of 4.25 crores at the box office on day 1. Reportedly, it has left behind Diljit Dosanjh, Sonam Bajwa and Shehnaaz Gill’s Honsla Rakh which was the biggest Punjabi opener till now.

Helmed by Smeep Kang, the film also stars Binnu Dhillon, Kavita Kaushik and others in key roles. It’s the third instalment in the highly successful comedy franchise Carry On Jatta. Well, fans are going gaga over the performance and have given big thumbs up. The film has been trending on social media and Twitter is flooded with scenes. Gippy Garewal also expressed his gratitude towards his fans for their love. He shared many videos of fans praising the film.

Advertisement

Take a look here: