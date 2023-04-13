Catch Your Favorite Films On TV This Tamil New Year; Where And When To Watch

Puthandu, often referred to as Puthuvarudam or the Tamil New Year, is the first day of the year, according to the Tamil calendar and is customarily commemorated by the Tamil-speaking community as a festival since it marks the beginning of the Tamil month of Chittirai. It is a day you would want to spend in merriment and enjoyment and what is more satisfying than catching your favourite Tamil flicks on your television, sitting on a couch and sipping on some Cola to beat the heat?

This Puthandu, which falls on April 14, your favourite Tamil television channels will bring to your living room some of the most acclaimed films for you to enjoy with your family. Check out the list below.

Varisu

Thalapathy Vijay’s film Varisu was released in Tamil and Telugu on the occasion of Pongal. Directed by Vamsi, the music has been composed by Thaman. The movie will be telecast on Sun TV on April 14 at 6:30 PM.

Mallikapuram

This highly acclaimed Malayalam film starring Unni Mukundan is in the action-adventure genre and is directed by Vishnu Sasi Shankar. It will be telecast on Vijay TV at 2:00 PM on April 14.

777 Charlie

This Rakshit Shetty-starrer Kannada film, directed by Kiranraj K, was released on a pan-India level and moved audiences to tears with its heartwarming story of a bond between a lonely man and a dog. The film will be aired on Zee Tamil TV at 4 PM on April 14.

Rajamagal

Starring actor Aadukalam Murugadoss and Baby Prithiksha in the lead role, Rajamaal celebrates the universal bond between father and daughter. Written and directed by Henry, the film stars actresses Velina and Bhagavathy Perumal in supporting roles. The movie will air on Colors Tamil at 2 PM on April 14.

Sarpatta Parambarai

This 2021 released movie starring Arya was released directly on Amazon Prime Video due to the pandemic. The film, directed by B. Ranjith, was well-received by the fans. The movie will be telecast on Zee Tamil TV at 10 am on April 14

