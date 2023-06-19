Celebrate The Beauty Of Gratitude With IRIS Music's Groundbreaking Track, 'Shukriya'

Today marks a momentous occasion as IRIS music has released their very first track ‘Shukriya’ on 17th June today. The founder of IRIS music Aakash Vashishtha talk about the inspiration behind this track. A thought which says - “why we only say thank you when people fulfill their promises and why not say thank you when they fail to keep their promises". This beautiful track is a blend of soulful lyrics, captivating melodies and soothing vocals which is sure to leave you amazed.

‘Shukriya’ is sung by none other than Shahid Mallya whose voice makes this song even more rhythmic. Shahid Mallya has previously given his voice for amazing numbers such as ‘rabba main to mar gya in Mausam, Ik kudi and Chitta Ve from Udta Punjab and Shauq from the film Qala. He is known for his euphonious voice and has won hearts of music lovers by his exceptional talent.