Charu Asopa Gives Fans A Sneak Peek Into Her New Flat Amid Divorce From Rajeev Sen; Says 'I Will Earn And...'

It is no secret that Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen are living separately and have filed for divorce. If reports are to be believed, the final hearing for their divorce is scheduled for June 8. As reported by E-Times, the court had earlier given Charu and Rajeev a cooling-off period of six months and now the final hearing for their divorce will be on June 8. Reportedly, the former couple had also undergone several counselling sessions.

Actor Charu Asopa, who recently separated from Rajeev Sen (Sushmita Sen’s brother), unveiled her new apartment and introduced her daughter Ziana to her fans in a vlog. She also addressed criticism regarding her new home. The actor said, “I will slowly bring everything and I will keep adding new things. A lot of you people will tell me to get a sofa. As of now, I have all the essential things, and I will work, earn and get new things. For now, I am happy with my home and I don’t think I need more things here."

Speaking of the location of the temple in her new house, Charu shared, “I cannot change a few things. I cannot keep the temple in the halls. For me, my temple is very private and I feel my God should not be there in the hall. So, I kept the temple in Ziana’s room, because there was no space in my room. When I did the Vastu, I was told to keep the temple in the corner. It was shifted there because it was perfect there. Even last time you all told me not to keep the temple in the kitchen so I got it correctly placed in my new home."

During the tour, Charu showed Ziana’s vibrant room and her own bedroom, including her shoe collection in her closet. Charu and Rajeev, who tied the knot in 2019 and became parents to Ziana in 2021, tried to reconcile their marriage last year, but it didn’t work out.