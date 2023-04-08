Chennai HC Asks Vijay Antony To Respond To Plea Seeking Ban On Pichaikkaran 2

Vijay Antony’s much-awaited movie Pichaikkaran 2 has been making headlines ever since it was announced. The film was all set to release on April 14 but now the news is going viral that the movie might get banned. According to recent reports, Mangadu Movies owner Raja Ganapathi has filed a case in the Chennai High Court calling for a ban on the film. Raja Ganapathi alleged that Pichaikkaran 2 has some scenes from one of his previous films, which was produced by his Mangadu Movies and released in 2016. He also demanded a ban on Pichaikkaran 2’s release as the screenplay and dialogues of his film have been used, and has further asked for a compensation of Rs 10 lakh.

Judge S Soundar, who heard the case, ordered Vijay Antony to respond to the petition by April 12 and adjourned the hearing.

Pichaikkaran 2 is a sequel to its 2016 Tamil blockbuster action thriller Pichaikkaran. Its sequel is being produced by Vijay Antony and features him in the lead role along with Kavya Thapar, Hareesh Peradi, Yogi Babu, Mansoor Ali Khan and John Vijay in pivotal roles. Pichaikkaran 2 will be released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

According to reports, the film is made on a budget of around Rs 15 crore. This movie is said to feature high-octane fight sequences, car chases and other action sequences. The major portion of the film was shot in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The movie has already created a lot of buzz over social media among fans and is expected to be one of the best films of the year.

On the professional front, Vijay made his acting debut in the lead role in the crime thriller Naan in 2012. Later, he worked on many other popular movies like Salim, India Pakistan, Yaman, Thimiru Pudichavan and Tamilarasan, to name a few.

