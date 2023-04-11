Dalljiet Kaur Brutally Trolled For Flaunting Her Chooda And Sindoor; Have A Look

Actress Dalljiet Kaur and her husband businessman Nikhil Patel have been painting the town red of late. The couple got married on March 18 and are currently enjoying their married life to the fullest. Dalljiet Kaur shifted to Kenya with her husband and son after marriage. Now, she is seen spending a lot of quality time with her husband and children. She keeps sharing all the updates related to her life on social media.

Recently, Dalljiet went on a weekend trip with her family and the video is currently garnering everyone’s attention. She is seen roaming in a jungle with her family. She can also be seen flaunting her chooda, while having a lot of fun with her husband, daughter and her stepson Jaydon in the video. She wrote, “Weekend be like!" in the caption. This clip didn’t go down well with a section of netizens. Some trolled them, while others backed the newlyweds.

As soon as this video surfaced, some people started trolling Dalljiet by reminding her of her age. One user wrote, “Yes brother, everyone knows that you are wearing bangles. You are 40 years old, don’t behave like a 14-year-old." Another one commented, “Just don’t forget the son". “Why is your son alone at the back? Please take care of him. I hope you don’t forget him in your newly weddded excitement," commented a third user.

Her fans had her back. One of her fans wrote, “So brave of you to take the plunge a second time! It’s not easy to do so. People are busy judging all the time but I must applaud how courageous you are and the best thing is you did what was right for you. Hope this time you are lucky. Good luck Dallijet." Another fan commented, “You deserve all the happiness in the world. Bravo, my dear. It’s not easy to do solo parenting, it’s not easy to be divorced, it’s not easy to have a 2nd marriage after a horrible experience. It’s not easy to show the world how happy you are! My tons of love to Jaydon and all the best to you and many many good wishes to your family. God bless!" Many fans dropped red heart emojis in the comment box.

