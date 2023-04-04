Dalljiet Kaur's Husband Nikhil Patel Recalls Meeting Shalin Bhanot, Says 'There Was Mutual Respect'

Actress Dalljiet Kaur tied the sacred knot with Nikhil Patel in a dreamy ceremony in Mumbai last month. This is the actress’ second wedding, after her divorce from actor Shalin Bhanot. They also have a child together. While the newly married couple are now settled in Nairobi, Kenya, they recently spoke about their new life. Nikhil also shared about meeting Dalljiet’s ex-husband Shalin.

In an interview with ETimes, Dalljiet opened up about her son Jaydon and shared, “I don’t think Shalin would ever not want Jaydon to be happy. It is as simple as that and it is what I believe from the truest of my heart. We both want good for Jaydon and this is clearly anyone even walking on the street can say is the best decision for Jaydon. Whether it is having a complete family, sibling, a protective atmosphere, a good education, or just a normal way of living. Isse zyada koi normal kuch Jaydon ko koi kuch de he nahi sakta… of course we had a conversation and he is more than happy."

Nikhil then added about meeting Shalin and discussing Jaydon. “We had a discussion as well. I had a conversation with him. I met him a few weeks ago and we discussed this and exactly what Dalljiet just mentioned. He was very happy. He told me you can give him a few things which I cannot and he was happy about Jaydon’s new life. There was mutual respect."

Dalljiet and Shalin got married in 2009 and then had a son in 2014. In 2015, the former filed for a divorce accusing Shalin of domestic violence and multiple other reasons. The duo co-parent their child and have a cordial equation now. When asked about her relationship with Shalin now she added, “The day Shalin plans to settle down I’ll be more than happy. Even during Bigg Boss when people were saying to him that something can happen to someone, I was happy. It has been 7 years that we have been divorced and we have moved on. I am more than happy if he finds someone and he has a happy life. It’s vice versa."

