Darling Krishna's Film Kousalya Supraja Rama’s First Look Released

Kousalya Supraja Rama, directed by Shashank, features Darling Krishna, Brinda Acharya and Sudha Belawadi.

Last Updated: April 06, 2023, 19:09 IST

Kousalya Supraja Rama's tagline is 'Tale of a Real Man'
Over the years, director Shashank has established a solid reputation for crafting emotionally powerful love stories. His movies, such as Krishnan Love Story and Love 360, have transcended the typical romance drama tropes and managed to discuss subjects that go beyond the norm. His upcoming Kannada love story Kousalya Supraja Rama, in which Darling Krishna, Brinda Acharya and Sudha Belawadi play the lead characters, is one such attempt.

Shashank and the team unveiled the first look of the film which comes with an intriguing tagline called Tale of a Real Man. Interestingly, Krishna appears quite slick in this new poster, sporting lush facial hair and a brooding expression.

The first-look poster of Kousalya Supraja Rama features a silhouette of a temple on one side and an image of a cityscape on the other that represents the mythological element (which is a reference to the movie’s title). As in all of Shashank’s films, relationships will be the central theme in this film as well and the poster prominently displays the protagonist’s two closest ties. In a tweet, Shashank wrote, “Sri Rama, an excellent son of Kausalya, the sun is about to rise in the eastern skies. arise to offer the early morning oblations Suprabhata."

In the movie, Darling Krishna portrays Rama, Brinda Acharya plays his mother and Sudha Belawadi plays his love interest. The relationship between Kousalya and Ram, the mother and son in the story, is the centre of “Tale of the Real Man," which, in Shashank’s opinion, is about how women view a “real man" who is above conventions.

Shashank has introduced several top actors to the Kannada industry. While Yash and Radhika Pandit made their film debuts with Moggina Manasu, Prajwal made his on the silver screen with Sixer. Mayuri debuted in the entertainment industry alongside Krishna Leela.

