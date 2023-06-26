Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim Share Happy Photo, Say ‘Parenthood Journey Begins’

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar recently welcomed a baby boy. On Monday evening, the new parents took to their Instagram handle and shared a happy photo from the hospital bed. In the photo, Dipika was seen laying on the hospital bed, while Shoab sat next to her. They smiled. The caption read, ’21-06-2023 ❤️ & The parenthood journey begins.’

This comes almost after a week after Shoaib shared that his baby boy is currently in incubator since it was a premature delivery and asked everyone to pray for him. “You guys know that Dipika and I are blessed with a baby boy. But I won’t be able to talk more than that. It’s a premature baby and in incubator. So I want all of you to pray for the baby," he told E-Times as he resumed work after becoming a father.

Have a look at their photo:

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim were blessed with a baby boy on June 21, 2023 when the Ajooni actor took to his Instagram stories to share the happy news. “Alhamdulillah today 21st june 2023 early morning we are blessed with a baby boy. It’s a premature delivery. nothing much to worry. Keep us in your prayers," he wrote.