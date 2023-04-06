Do You Know Tamil Superstar Ajith Kumar Was Formula 2 Racer?

Tamil actor Ajith Kumar is one of the most celebrated figures in the film industry. His latest mass action entertainer Thunivu was a box-office success, minting crores at the ticket window, and entering the 200-crore club quite seamlessly. Ajith Kumar is also a thrill-seeker by heart. The 52-year-old actor, who is also an avid biker, has proven that age is just a number. But do you know that Ajith Kumar was also a Formula 2 racer? Today, let’s take a look at some of the lesser-known facts about him.

Ajith Kumar reportedly left his studies midway and trained himself at an Enfield company. Later on, he started working as a mechanic.

Dissatisfied with Ajith’s profession, his father urged him to apply for a respectable job, following which he joined a garment export company. He tried to start his own textile business, but the venture failed. That’s when Ajith began taking up modelling assignments, which eventually paved the way for him to become an actor.

At just 19, Ajith Kumar stepped into the film industry as a child artist with the 1990 film En Veedu En Kanavar. His opportunity to star as the lead actor came in the year 1993 with the Tamil film Amaravathi.

Ajith also specialised in car racing and biking. He even holds a pilot’s license and loves to fly.

Ajith Kumar, who grew fond of car racing in 2003, participated in the 2010 FIA Formula 2 Championship. Having an innate passion for racing, he took part in both national and international racing competitions.

Another unique hobby of Ajith is collecting coins, stamps, and miniature helmets. He married former actress Shalini on April 24, 2000. The couple has two kids together, Anoushka and Aadvik. Ajith Kumar has recently joined hands with filmmaker Magizh Thirumeni for his upcoming film, tentatively titled AK 62.

