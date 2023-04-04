Do You Know The Reason Behind Jeetendra’s Love For White Outfits?

Veteran actor Jeetendra ruled the silver screen from the 60s to the 90s with his superhit films. He was among the most loved and famous stars of his time. Apart from his acting skills, he was also known for his choice of clothing. He always opted for an all-white and fashionable outfit. Today, let’s take a look at why Jeetendra’s wardrobe is dominated by whites.

Jeetendra, in his films and off the screen as well, is often seen wearing white or light-coloured outfits. According to reports, he chose light-coloured outfits to look fit. Now, you might be thinking about how a white or light-coloured outfit is connected with fitness. Answering this question on the stage of Indian Idol in the year 2021, Jeetendra said that there were not so many fashion designers at the time when he entered Bollywood. The stars used to wear anything and everything they wanted. He further said that he began wearing white outfits since somebody told him that he looks fitter in white garments.

He also shared that colourful clothes make one look shorter, while light-colored clothes enhance height and that’s why he started wearing white clothes. He also mentioned that his favourite colour is white too, and that is also the reason behind the choice of his outfits.

Jeetendra’s all-white style grabbed eyeballs in his films long ago. He donned a white T-shirt and white jeans in a dance number in the 1983 film Himmatwala. He was also seen in a white turtle-neck shirt and white jeans in the 1970 film, Humjoli. These two movies were superhit and his all-white outfits gave him new recognition in the realm of fashion.

Jeetendra got his first break after appearing in V Shantaram’s 1964 film Geet Gaya Patharon Ne alongside Rajshree. Later, he worked in several super hit movies like Boond Jo Ban Gayee Moti, Mere Humsafar, Banphool, Aakhri Daao, Nagin, Takkar, Balidaan and Geetanjali. According to reports, he has acted as the lead in films around 200 times. He also had more than 121 box office hits in his career span of almost six decades.

