Do You Remember These Child Artists Who Played Young Amitabh Bachchan in Films?

Child actors have been a significant part of Bollywood. Between the 1970s and the early 1990s, many child artists played a young Amitabh Bachchan. These actors gained overnight stardom, as Big B was at the pinnacle of his career at that time, starring in blockbuster films. Today, we are going to take a look at some of the popular child artists, who played a young Amitabh Bachchan in films.

1. Mayur Raj Verma

Mayur Raj Verma, also known as Master Mayur, was born in India in 1964. He was a well-known child actor, particularly for his emotion-driven performances and body language. He made an excellent debut as the young Sikandar in Prakash Mehra’s drama film Muqaddar Ka Sikandar (1978). Other than films, Mayur has also presented and managed several Asian television channels.

2. Alankar Joshi

Alankar Joshi was a popular child actor in Bollywood during the 1970s and 1980s. He rose to prominence when he played a young Amitabh Bachchan (Vijay Verma) in the action drama Deewar (1975). Alankar left the film industry to pursue his higher education in computer science in New York, USA. Anuja Joshi and Anisha Joshi are Master Alankar’s daughters. Pallavi Joshi, his sister, is a well-known television actress.

3. Tito

In the crime drama film Parvarish (1977). Tito plays the young Amitabh, who is adopted by DSP Shamsher Singh (Shammi Kapoor) and his wife (Nanda). He then appeared as the young John in the action-comedy Naseeb (1981). Later, in the romantic drama Love Love Love (1989), the actor played Amit Verma’s (Aamir Khan) friend.

4. Fahim Ajani aka Raju

Fahim Ajani, also known as Raju, was born in the Indian city of Mumbai. His father received a call asking if Raju was interested in working in Parichay (1972). In several films, Raju acted. He also played the young Shankar/Bhola (Amitabh Bachchan) in the action drama Nastik (1983).

5. Manjunath

Manjunath Nayerkar, better known as Master Manjunath, was born in Bangalore, Karnataka, India on December 23, 1976. He began his career when he was three years old. By the age of eleven, he had appeared in thirty-two films. In the action-drama Agneepath, Manjunath of Malgudi Days (1987) played the young Amitabh (Vijay Deenanath Chauhan) (1990). Manjunath holds a Masters of Sociology degree from Bangalore University.

