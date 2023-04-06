Will Kichcha Sudeep Movies Be Banned Before Polls? Here's What Karnataka Lawyer Told Election Body

After actor Kichcha Sudeep announced his support for chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, a Shivamogga-based lawyer has urged the Election Commission to put on hold telecast of movies and advertisements, featuring the Kannada superstar, till Karnataka assembly elections are over.

In a letter to the EC and the district returning officer of Shivamogga, advocate Sripal said that the actor himself had announced that he would campaign for a particular political party. Films, TV shows, and advertisements featuring him could influence voters, leading to a violation of the model code of conduct, he added.

At a press conference with Bommai on Wednesday, Sudeep said that he will campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), giving the ruling party a shot in the arm as it seeks to retain power in the state.

The superstar has a huge following in central Karnataka, especially among the Scheduled Tribes as he belongs to the ST Nayaka community.

In October last year, on the eve of Valmiki Jayanti, the BJP government had announced to increase in reservations for SC/STs. The state Cabinet unanimously agreed to hike the quota for SCs to 17% (from 15%) and for STs to 7% (from 3%).

According to reports, the Nayaka community is the largest among the nearly 52 tribes in the state, and BJP has gained support among a significant section of the community. Karnataka has 15 Assembly constituencies reserved for STs and 36 seats for SCs.

“I call the CM ‘maama’ (uncle’ as I have seen him since my childhood. I have very few people who stood by me since childhood, so it won’t be wrong to call him ‘maama’ (uncle). I didn’t have a Godfather when I entered the film industry. I want to extend my support to him (CM)," Sudeep said.

The actor, aka ‘Sudeepa’ and Sudeep Sanjeev, was recently seen in the action thriller film Vikrant Rona directed by Anup Bhandari, produced by Jack Manjunath and co-produced by Alankar Pandian.

Vikrant Rona also became the third highest-grossing Kannada film at the time of its release. Sudeep is once again all set to release another big-screen entertainer, Kabzaa. It is a period gangster action thriller movie directed by R Chandru.

The film casts Upendra and Shriya Saran in the main lead roles along with Murali Sharma, who will be seen in the supporting roles. Actor Shivarajkumar is also joining the cast in a special appearance.

Meanwhile, talks of Sudeep’s next film with Lyca Media are also doing the rounds. Sudeep was approached by Lyca Media two years ago for a big project. But during that time Sudeep couldn’t take out dates as he was busy. Now according to sources, Sudeep will soon collaborate with Lyca Media.

Apart from this, there is also news going on that apart from Lyca Media, Kichcha Sudeep will also be doing a movie with Hombale Films. But till now there is no official update.

