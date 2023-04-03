Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Rishi Singh Wins Indian Idol 13; Gigi Hadid Backs Varun Dhawan Amid 'Kissing Without Consent' Backlash

Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh shook a leg together on their popular song ‘Gallan Goodiyaan’ from the film Dil Dhadakne Do at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) on Saturday. In a video that has now emerged on social media, Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan can be seen enjoying PeeCee’s dance.

On the other hand, Gauri Khan recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of photos with her kids – Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan from the NMACC launch event. Interestingly, all the pictures also featured Ananya Panday. Reacting to it, several fans called the Liger actress ‘SRK’s bahu’.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding reports have been making headlines for a couple of weeks. While the rumoured couple has not yet either confirmed or denied their wedding reports, an old video of Parineeti has now gone viral on social media in which she had said that she does not want to marry a politician ever.

If reports are to be believed, Badshah will marry his longtime actor-girlfriend Isha Rikhi this month. While the rumoured couple has not announced their wedding as of now, a source close to the Kala Chashma singer has claimed that Badshah and Rikhi will have a “gurdwara wedding in north India” soon.

Talking of South cinema news, superstar Thalapathy Vijay has also joined Instagram now. The actor joined the social media platform on Sunday. The bio of Vijay’s verified Instagram account reads, “Official Page handled by office of Actor Vijay.”

What else is happening in the world of entertainment? Check out all the latest updates here.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here