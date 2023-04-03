Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Rishi Singh Wins Indian Idol 13; Gigi Hadid Backs Varun Dhawan Amid 'Kissing Without Consent' Backlash

Curated By: Chirag Sehgal
Last Updated: April 03, 2023, 10:26 IST
Mumbai, India
Gauri Khan recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of photos with her kids - Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan from the NMACC launch event. Interestingly, all the pictures also featured Ananya Panday.
Rashmika Mandann will soon be sharing the screen with Dev Mohan in a romantic drama titled ‘Rainbow’. The film will be directed by debutant Shantharuban. Read more here.
Gigi Hadid shared a photo with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on her official Instagram. Check out
On Monday, Gigi Hadid took to her Instagram handle to drop multiple pictures from her trip to Mumbai. Check out her post here:
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is currently gearing up for the release of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, has dropped a priceless photo of himself on his official Instagram. Read more here.
Superstar Thalapathy Vijay has also joined Instagram. The actor joined the social media platform on Sunday. Read more here.
An old video of Parineeti Chopra has gone viral on social media in which she had said that she does not want to marry a politician ever. Read more here.
Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh shook a leg together on their popular song ‘Gallan Goodiyaan’ at the NMACC launch. A video that has now emerged online, Gauri Khan can be seen enjoying PeeCee’s dance. Read more here.
Gigi Hadid has come out in Varun Dhawan’s support amid the backlash that he is facing for allegedly kissing the Hollywood icon without her consent. Read more here.
Rishi Singh has emerged as the winner of Indian Idol 13. He has been awarded a cheque of Rs 25 lakhs. Read more here.
Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh shook a leg together on their popular song ‘Gallan Goodiyaan’ from the film Dil Dhadakne Do at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) on Saturday. In a video that has now emerged on social media, Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan can be seen enjoying PeeCee’s dance.
On the other hand, Gauri Khan recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of photos with her kids – Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan from the NMACC launch event. Interestingly, all the pictures also featured Ananya Panday. Reacting to it, several fans called the Liger actress ‘SRK’s bahu’.
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding reports have been making headlines for a couple of weeks. While the rumoured couple has not yet either confirmed or denied their wedding reports, an old video of Parineeti has now gone viral on social media in which she had said that she does not want to marry a politician ever.
If reports are to be believed, Badshah will marry his longtime actor-girlfriend Isha Rikhi this month. While the rumoured couple has not announced their wedding as of now, a source close to the Kala Chashma singer has claimed that Badshah and Rikhi will have a “gurdwara wedding in north India” soon.
Talking of South cinema news, superstar Thalapathy Vijay has also joined Instagram now. The actor joined the social media platform on Sunday. The bio of Vijay’s verified Instagram account reads, “Official Page handled by office of Actor Vijay.”
