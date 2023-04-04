Home » Entertainment » Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Samantha on Naga Chaitanya's Dating Rumours; 'Sushant Was Snubbed at Awards', Claims Apurva Asrani
Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Samantha on Naga Chaitanya's Dating Rumours; 'Sushant Was Snubbed at Awards', Claims Apurva Asrani

Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Samantha Ruth Prabhu opens up about Naga Chaitanya's new relationship reports. Apurva Asrani makes shocking claims.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya, Sushant Singh Rajput

Curated By: Srijita Sen

News18.com

Last Updated: April 04, 2023, 09:27 IST

Mumbai, India

Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Film editor and screenwriter Apurva Asrani has made certain shocking revelations about Bollywood sidelining certain actors. In an interview, Asrani claimed how Bollywood has its own favourites and added that when they do not like an actor, they 'gang up' to oust him/her from the industry.

Apr 04, 2023 09:11 IST

'Campaign Against Priyanka Chopra' to 'Sushant Was Harangued'; Apurva Asrani Makes SHOCKING Claims

Days after Priyanka Chopra Jonas opened up about how she was sidelined in Bollywood, film editor and screenwriter Apurva Asrani has made certain shocking revelations too. Ansari claimed how Bollywood has its own favourites and added that when they do not like an actor, they ‘gang up’ to oust him/her from the industry.

Apurva Asrani says Bollywood has its own favourites as he talks about how Priyanka Chopra and Sushant Singh Rajput were ‘ignored’. (Photos: Instagram)
Apr 04, 2023 09:21 IST

Alia Bhatt Looks Cutest In This Throwback Pic

Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan has shared an adorable throwback family picture on social media. It features Soni with her husband Mahesh Bhatt and their daughters, Alia and Shaheed. Read more here.

This picture of the Bhatt family was taken during the shoot of Mahesh Bhatt’s 1996 directorial Papa Kehte Hain. (Photo: Twitter)
Apr 04, 2023 09:14 IST

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Children To Return To UAE To Complete Their Studies

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s children will now reportedly go back to United Arab Emirates (UAE) to join their studies which they left midway. The decision comes following a detailed intervention by the Bombay High Court judges. Read more, here.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s divorce case with Aaliya Siddiqui has been making headlines for a long time now. (Photos: Instagram)
Apr 04, 2023 09:14 IST

Alia Bhatt Poses In Frock, Smiles Cutely In This Unseen Throwback Pic From Her Childhood Days

Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan has shared an adorable throwback family picture on social media. Recently, she took to Twitter and shared a photo from the family’s visit to Seychelles when her filmmaker husband Mahesh Bhatt was shooting for his 1996 directorial Papa Kehte Hain. Read more, here.

Apr 04, 2023 09:12 IST

Samantha 1st Time Reacts to Naga Chaitanya's Dating Rumours with Sobhita Dhulipala

Talking about Naga Chaitanya’s dating rumours, Samantha Ruth Prabhu reportedly said that she is not bothered as to who is in a relationship with whom. Read more, here.

Samantha breaks silence on Naga Chaitanya’s dating rumours
Apr 04, 2023 09:06 IST

Manoj Bajpayee Reveals RGV Calls Him to Give 'Gaalis', Scolded Him for Doing Sapne Mein Milte Hai Remix

Manoj Bajpayee, who got his big break with Ram Gopal Varma’s Satya, spoke about the filmmaker in a recent interview and said that he owes his career to him. Read more, here.

Manoj Bajpayee talks about Ram Gopal Varma
Apr 04, 2023 09:04 IST

Ram Charan’s Wife Upasana Breaks Silence on Late Pregnancy, Says 'Didn’t Let Pressure Hit Us'

Ram Charan’s wife Upasana opens up about having a baby ten years after their marriage and says that they did not let society or their family pressurise them. Read more, here.

Ram Charan and Upasana are expecting their first child.

He claimed a campaign was run against Priyanka Chopra after her two back-to-back hit movies, Barfi and Agneepath. Asrani also alleged that late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was ‘snubbed at awards’ and ‘harangued’.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu seems to have finally reacted to Naga Chaitanya’s dating rumours with actress Sobhita Dhulipala. Talking about Naga Chaitanya’s relationship rumours, she reportedly said that she is not bothered as to who is in a relationship with whom. The former couple announced their separation in October 2021, four years after their wedding.

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is also in the news for weeks for his feud with his estranged wife Aaliya and his brother. Now, it is being reported that the actor’s children will go back to United Arab Emirates (UAE) to join their studies which they left midway. The decision comes following a detailed intervention by the Bombay High Court judges. On Monday, Nawaz’s children along with their mother, Aaliya Siddiqui were present in the chamber of the judges.

In other news, actress Kim Sharma seems to have broken up with her beau Leander Paes. According to records, Kim and Leander may have parted ways over commitment issues. Recently at Alannda Panday’s wedding, Kim was spotted without Leander Paes. Another big sign of their break up is that the couple didn’t post or share any photos on their social media to celebrate their second dating anniversary. Kim has also deleted some of her posts with Leander Paes.

Stay tuned for more updates!

