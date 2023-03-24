Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have left netizens wondering if everything is not well between the two. On Thursday night, the duo was snapped at an event in Mumbai when fans pointed out Deepika didn’t hold Ranveer’s hand. Some even claimed that the couple didn’t pose together on the red carpet. This has left DeepVeer fans concerned.

On the other hand, if reports are to be believed, the makers of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 are planning to cast either Salman Khan or Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo for the sequel of the blockbuster movie.

Urfi Javed is also ruling headlines on Friday. The Bigg Boss OTT fame recently dropped a cryptic post on social media, leaving everyone wondering if she is dating somebody. She shared a picture of a big card that has ‘He Said Yes’ written on it in gold letters. However, there is no information regarding Urfi’s secret man so far.

Besides Urfi, Parineeti Chopra also sparked dating rumours with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha. It all started after the two were snapped together on Thursday. However, if reports are to be believed, Parineeti and Raghav are “just good friends” and are not dating each other. Reportedly, they studied together at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time now.

In some other news, the release date of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda’s Kushi has finally been announced as well. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, on Thursday, the actors took to their respective social media handles to announce the release date and share a new poster from the film. In the photo, Samantha was seen standing on her balcony and holding Vijay’s hand, who is standing down her balcony. The film will hit theatres on September 1, 2023.

