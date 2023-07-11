Everything You Need To Know About The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards: Where and When To Watch It Live

The prestigious Emmy Awards®️ is back with a bang with its 75th Anniversary celebration. Fans worldwide are gearing up to witness their favourite shows get the much-deserved recognition. Lionsgate Play is bringing the Emmy magic straight from Los Angeles to South-East Asian audiences as the official streaming partner of this star-studded night. The Emmys will be broadcast live from the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE on Monday, September 18, (8:00-11:00 PM ET live/5:00-8:00 PM PT) on FOX and will stream live exclusively on Lionsgate Play in India on September 19 from 5:30 AM IST.

Moreover, for the very first time the Nominations for the 75th Emmy Awards®️ will be LIVE streamed on Lionsgate Play’s YouTube channel (9:00 PM IST) on July 12.

Bringing the coveted awards LIVE for the third time on the platform, Amit Dhanuka, Executive Vice President, Lionsgate, said, “It is a premium streaming platform committed to bring the best to its audiences across the globe. It’s a milestone year for the Emmy’s and we are planning to take things a notch higher with the Nominations being LIVE streamed on our YouTube platform."