Fahmaan Khan-Starrer Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii To Go Off Air In June; Deets Inside

Fahmaan Khan made a comeback to the small screen with Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii after his departure from the popular show Imlie, where he played the lead alongside Kritika Yadav. The show revolves around the intertwined lives of the characters, driven by a twist of fate. Recent reports suggest that the serial is set to go off air soon, with plans to wrap it up next month. Ashita Dhawan, who portrays a supporting role in the show, has also confirmed these details.

Ashita Dhawan plays the character of Dolly Randhawa, the paternal aunt of Fahmaan Khan (Ravi) and the wife of Bobby Khanna (Vikrant Randhawa). In a recent interview, Ashita addressed the rumours about Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii wrapping up in June. Expressing her disappointment, she said, “Yes, it’s unfortunate that the show is ending. It’s actually heartbreaking. We were informed about it a couple of days ago. You want a show to run longer, as you invest yourself in it completely. Like any other professional, actors also set some targets for themselves. A good show begets more and better work and helps you to raise your fee. I had pinned great hopes on this show."

She shared her disappointment at not being able to continue her role in the show and said she wanted to do more with the character. “I didn’t have the opportunity to fully embrace and explore the character to its maximum potential. My waiting and hard work abruptly came to a halt," she said.

Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii kicked off in November 2022 and as per reports, the final episode will air on June 9, this year.

Fahmaan’s first television show was Kya Qasoor Hai Amla Kaa? but the journey to landing that debut role was quite interesting for him. In a chat with Hindustan Times, he recalled that there was an eight-month waiting period before that show began. “That time I was living with 17 people in one house. It was a 2.5BHK in Santa Cruz and it was 17 people. Cheeni bhi cupboard mein lock karni padti thi." After shooting the pilot and waiting for four months, Fahmaan was dropped from the project.

It was back in 2014 that Fahmaan Khan relocated from Bangalore to Mumbai and began auditioning for acting opportunities.