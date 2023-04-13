Film Employees Federation Of Kerala Gears Up For Election Of Writer’s Union President

The Film Employees Federation of Kerala is gearing up for election for the post of president in the writer’s union. Malayalam poet Balachandran Chullikkadu and actor Joy Mathew are contesting for this post. The election is going to be held on April 22. Nearly 100 writers from Malayalam film industry will cast their votes for electing the union president. The post of general secretary has been already won unopposed by writer and director Jinu Abraham.

This is the first time elections are taking place for the positions of president and general secretary in Malayalam cinema. According to the reports, these positions are usually filled via nomination, instead of election. This time, elections are taking place to fill up these positions. Cne goers will be looking forward to these elections with great interest.

Balachandran Chullikkadu and Joy Mathew are two renowned names from the Malayalam film industry. Reportedly, there is another factor of ideological discord between both candidates. Initially, both were the supporters of Communist Party of India (Marxist). Now, only Balachandran Chullikkadu has continued to give his support to the party. Joy Mathew is one of the staunch critics of the party.

According to reports, Joy Mathew had recently spoken against the Kerala Government for increasing stamp duty and land fair prices. This increase was shown in the Kerala Budget 2023. He took an indirect jibe against the government and also asked his followers to unite against capitalism.

Followers have praised him in the comment section. Many appreciated him for being a fearless artist and raising the voice of people. One of the followers also complained that there has been no water supply in his area for almost a month. “Catch your MLA", Joy had commented.

Presently, screenwriter SN Swamy is the president of the writer’s union; but this time, he has stepped down for the newcomers. He is associated as a writer with films like August 15, and Lokpal.

