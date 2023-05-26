First Look Of Taylor Zakhar Perez And Nicholas Galitzine’s Red, White And Royal Blue Out Now

Prime Video recently revealed the first look of its upcoming film Red White and Royal Blue. Starring Taylor Zakhar Perez, Nicholas Galitzine, Clifton Collins Jr. and Sarah Shahi in the lead, the film revolves around Casey McQuiston’s New York Times bestseller. The film is all set to globally premiere on August 11.

Based on Casey McQuiston’s critically acclaimed New York Times best seller, Red, White & Royal Blue marks the feature film writing and directing debut of Tony Award-winning playwright Matthew López (The Inheritance).

The plot of the story read, “Alex Claremont-Diaz (Taylor Zakhar Perez), the son of the President of the United States (Uma Thurman), and Britain’s Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine) have a lot in common — Stunning good looks, undeniable charisma, international popularity … and total disdain for each other."

“Separated by an ocean, their long-running feud hasn’t really been an issue, until a disastrous—and very public—altercation at a royal event becomes tabloid fodder, driving a potential wedge in U.S./British relations at the worst possible time. Going into damage-control mode, their families and handlers force the two rivals into a staged “truce." But as Alex and Henry’s icy relationship unexpectedly begins to thaw into a tentative friendship, the friction that existed between them sparks something deeper than they ever expected."

The film also stars Rachel Hilson, Stephen Fry, Ellie Bamber, Thomas Flynn, Malcolm Atobrah, Akshay Khanna, Sharon D Clarke, Aneesh Sheth, and Juan Castano in pivotal roles.