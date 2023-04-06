First Video Song From Shine Tom Chacko And Ahaana Krishna Starrer Adi Is Out

Shine Tom Chacko and Ahaana Krishna-starrer movie Adi is all set to release in theatres on April 14. The film’s team surprised the viewers and released the first video song from the film on April 4. The song is titled Thone Mohangal. It is composed by Govind Vasanth, and voiced by him and Haniya Nafeesa. The lyrics are penned by Sharafu. The video song features impressive chemistry between Ahaana Krishna and Shine Tom Chacko and is currently trending on social media. The song garnered 12,78,166 views on YouTube.

Advertisement

Seeing the clip, fans have shared their reviews in the comment box. One of the users commented, “Couldn’t take my eyes off Ahaana Krishna. She has proven that she belongs to the movie industry". Another one wrote, “Beautiful songs just loved their chemistry". “Ahaana it’s so nice to see you on screen. Nice song that humming part, melting! Waiting for the movie," commented the third user. Many dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

A few days ago, the film’s team released the teaser, which also garnered immense love from the viewers. The teaser showcases the leading duo getting married in a bedroom.

Advertisement

Adi is helmed by Prasobh Vijayan, who earlier directed popular movies like Lilli and Anveshanam. According to reports, Adi is touted to be a light-hearted drama. The film is produced by Dulquer Salmaan under the banner of Wayfarer Films along with Jom Varghese. Adi also stars Dhruvan, Bitto Davis and Sreekanth Dasan in pivotal roles. The movie is written by Ishq-fame Ratheesh Ravi. The cinematography and editing are handled by Faiz Siddik and Noufal Abdullah respectively.

Ahaana Krishna made her cinematic debut in the year 2014. She was seen as a lead actress in the Rajeev Ravi directorial film, Njan Steve Lopez. Ahaana was last seen in the web series Me, Myself and I, which was released on YouTube.

Shine Tom Chacko currently has a lot of projects in his pipeline including VK Prakash’s Live, Aaraam Thirukalpana and Velleppam.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here