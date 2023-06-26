From Bang Bang to Dangerous Woman, Top 5 Blockbuster Hits by Ariana Grande

HAPPY BIRTHDAY ARIANA GRANDE: The ‘Bang Bang’ music video by singer Ariana Grande enjoys more than 1 billion views on YouTube. The song was also number three on Billboard Hot 100. Hollywood singer and actress Ariana Grande is celebrating her 30th birthday today on June 26. Born in Boca Raton, Florida, she started her professional journey early as a child artist on Broadway and rose to fame with the Nickelodeon series ‘Victorious’. Ariana Grande’s debut album, ‘Yours Truly’ came out in 2013, and featured the single ‘The Way’. On this note let us take a look at 5 most popular hits by the celebrated artist.