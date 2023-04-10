From Farzi to Pop Kaun? Top 10 OTT Originals In India

Shahid Kapoor, who made his digital debut with Raj and DK’s web series, Farzi earlier this year has garnered rave reviews from critics and cinephiles. The crime thriller has surpassed the likes of Pankaj Tripathi’s Mirzapur Season 2, Ajay Devgn starrer Rudra: The Edge of Darkness and other series to become the most-watched Indian web series of all time. According to an Ormax Media report, Farzi has registered a record viewership of 37.1 million. Ormax Media has recently released the list of the top 10 OTT originals in India based on buzz from March 31 to April 6. Let’s see the list here:

Farzi

Advertisement

Shahid Kapoor’s Farzi which premiered on Amazon Prime Video on February 10, still rules as the top 10 originals of the week. In addition to Shahid Kapoor, Farzi also features Raashi Khanna, Vijay Sethupathi and Kay Kay Menon in pivotal roles.

Rana Naidu

Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh Daggubati starrer Rana Naidu climbed to the second spot in the list this week. The thriller series is an Indian adaptation of the famous American series, Ray Donovan.

The Night Manager

Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor’s performance in this fast paced thriller left the audience wanting more. The Disney+ Hotstar series is in third position.

Rocket Boys S2

Fans of the first season were in for a treat as Dr Homi Jehangir Bhabha and Dr Vikram Sarabhai returned with more ambitious dreams and placed themselves in fourth position.

Gaslight

Gaslight bagged the fifth position on the list. The thriller will keep you on edge of your seat as you unravel the mystery. The Disney+ Hotstar film features Sara Ali Khan, Chitrangada Singh and Vikrant Massey in prominent roles.

Gulmohar

Advertisement

Gulmohar featuring Sharmila Tagore, and Manoj Bajpayee has garnered positive reviews and made its spot in the sixth position this week.

Pop Kaun?

The Disney+ Hotstar six-part series which is leaving the audience’s funny bones active has made its position in the seventh.

Taj: Divided By Blood

Taj: Divided By Blood is a fictional drama based on the fight for power and love. It has engaged the audience with the promising performance by Aditi Rai Hydari, Aashim Gulati, and Naseeruddin Shah has made their spot in the eight positions.

Hunter

Advertisement

So far Sunil Shetty’s Hunter has been receiving positive responses from both critics and audiences and has occupied the ninth number on the list.

Citadel

The Amazon Prime Video web series of Priyanka Chopra is set to release its first episode on April 28 and is also on the list. Keeping the buzz of the web series in mind it has been listed as number 10.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here