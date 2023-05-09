From TV To Bollywood, Meet Sonia Balani From The Kerala Story

Hindi film The Kerala Story has been mired in controversy for its initial claim of 32000 women converting to Islam and joining ISIS. The makers later deleted the number from the description of the film’s trailer on YouTube. However, today, we are not talking about the film’s storyline but one of its actors. We are talking about Sonia Balani who played the role of Asifa, a Muslim girl who converts three of her own friends, destroying their entire existence.

Sonia became a well-known figure in the television industry after being seen in Detective Didi, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and Tu Mera Hero. Later, the actress also appeared on the big screen and won many hearts. She made her debut in 2016 with Tum Bin 2. After that, she appeared in a film called Baazaar that starred Saif Ali Khan and now, The Kerala Story is Sonia’s third film. According to several reports, Sonia charged a fee of Rs 30 lakh for this film.

The actress is quite active on social media as well and she keeps posting her life updates on Instagram. Doing the same, she posted a behind-the-scenes (BTS) from the sets of The Kerala Story where she is seen with two other girls wearing hijab.

She also posted a portrait of herself and looked beautiful in her no-makeup avatar. While posting the picture, she wrote, “The eyes, chico."

Talking about her recent film, The Kerala Story which was released on May 5, it has earned over Rs 10 crore at the domestic box office. The film is directed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. Along with Adah Sharma and Sonia Balani, the film also stars Yogita Bihani and Siddhi Idnani in lead roles.

