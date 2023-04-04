‘Full of Experience and Maturity’: AIADMK MLA C Vijayabaskar Praises Ajith Kumar

Tamil actor Ajith Kumar recently faced an insurmountable loss in his personal life. His father, P Subramaniam, left for his heavenly abode on March 24, after reportedly suffering from age-related health problems. P Subramaniam was 84. Soon after the news broke out, several members of the film and political fraternity as well as Ajith Kumar’s fans offered their condolences to his late father. Among them, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) MLA, C Vijayabaskar also visited Ajith Kumar’s residence to condole the death of P Subramaniam. Upon paying a visit, Vijayabaskar in a series of tweets shared his encounter with Ajith and his family.

The loosely-translated version of the first of the three-set tweets read, “On behalf of the Honorable Kazhagam General Secretary Annan Edappadi Palaniswami, I visited the residence of Mr Ajith Kumar, the most important leading actor of Tamil cinema, along with former Minister Annan Kadambur Raju. We expressed our condolences on the passing away of his father P Subramaniam."

Along with the tweet, the AIADMK minister dropped a picture of a young Ajith Kumar, posing for pictures with P Subramaniam and his mother.

In the second tweet, Vijayabaskar lauded Ajith Kumar for his “experience" and “maturity", calling him a man with a heart of gold. “There was an opportunity to talk about various things in a discussion that lasted for almost an hour. His speech is full of experience and maturity, reality and truth, and he has a pure heart to help others, which is also highly commendable," he wrote.

In the final follow-up tweet, Vijayabaskar tweeted: “Life is what you think it is. With the blessings of his loving father, we hope Ajith continues winning!"

Celebrities from Tollywood who paid their last respects on the death of Ajith Kumar’s father include Thalapathy Vijay, Suriya, Karthi and Silambarasan TR.

Ajith Kumar, who is currently on a short hiatus from his work commitments, is most likely to resume his upcoming project AK 62 in May 2023, reports India Glitz. Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, AK 62 is touted to be a bank heist drama, with Santhosh Narayanan assigned to score the music. Further details of AK 62 are currently awaited.

