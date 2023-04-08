Ganja Karuppu Visits Samayapuram Mariamman Temple To Pray For AIADMK's Edappadi Palaniswami

Actor-comedian Ganja Karuppu is one of the known faces of the Tamil film industry. The actor made his acting debut in 2003 with director Bala’s crime drama film Pithamagan. Later, he experienced success in the late 2000s with his roles in movies like Raam, Sivakasi, Paruthiveeran, Subramaniyapuram and Naadodigal. Apart from acting, the actor is also a member of the AIADMK party. Recently, he visited the Tiruchi Samayapuram Mariamman Temple and the video currently went viral and is garnering everyone’s attention.

Karupu visited to the Trichy Samayapuram Mariamman Temple to pray for AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswami to become the next Chief Minister. The actor visited the temple along with his wife, son, daughter and relatives and in the video, he can be seen carrying a milk jug and flower basket as they entered the temple.

Advertisement

Speaking to the media recently, the actor said, “Edappadi Palaniswami has become the general secretary of the AIADMK. Next, he should become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. So, my family and I have prayed that he should become the next Chief Minister, including my son, daughter and relatives, and we have come to Samayapuram Mariamman with firecrackers and have paid our tribute."

Ganja Karuppu added, “I don’t need to tell about the ruling party. The people know that. Today, electricity bills and prices are rising. Due to this, I have prayed to Samayapuram Mariamman for good governance in Tamil Nadu and have paid a fine debt." Apart from this, he also shared that he also has many film opportunities and added that Lord is great. “I have Idi Mukkam and Sabari Ayyappa back to back," Karuppu further said.

On the professional front, he was last seen in the director Aadhirajan’s film Aruva Sanda which was released last year. The film also featured V Raja, Malavika Menon and Aadukalam Naren in the lead roles.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here