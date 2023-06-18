Gauahar Khan Says 'Love You' As She Pens Special Note For Zaid Darbar On His First Father’s Day

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar are celebrating Father’s Day today. The actress took to social media to celebrate the first Father’s Day of Zaid and shared a series of pictures. She also wrote a heartfelt message and expressed her love and appreciation for Zaid’s journey as a father.

She shared two photos one from her marriage and the second one is of Zaid and son. The actress writes, “Happy Father’s Day zaid !!!! from the look u gave me on our wedding day to now how u look at Zehaan , it’s just True love . May Allah bless u at every step of fatherhood . U are truly amazing . Learning to burp the baby , to getting the diaper right , ure all good . we love you ." Zaid also reacted and wrote, “I love you both the most. It’s totally a different feeling which can’t be explained in words. It’s pure magic which the Almighty has created. All I can say, I’m blessed Allhamdulillah."

Take a look here: