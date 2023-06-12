Anupamaa Actor Gaurav Khanna On Pay Disparity: 'Work Honestly And Whatever You Get Will Be Justified'

Rupali Ganguly plays the titular character in the hit TV show Anupamaa. Popular actor Gaurav Khanna, who plays Anuj Kapadia, is loved for his chemistry with Rupali. In a recent interview, he shared his views on pay disparity, saying, “Honesty towards work matters. Your value will be justified. Talent is key for survival in any industry."

During a recent chat with Hindustan Times, he said, “Disparity or no disparity of payments, I don’t understand. What I know is that you should be honest towards your work. Whatever value you are taking home, will be justified. I’m a very practical person in that scenario. Every profession has its ups and lows, and a survival of the fittest scenario. The only thing which makes you survive in any industry is your talent."

Gaurav, also known for his role as Inspector Kavin in the police procedural crime drama CID said that for him, the fame and adulation outweigh monetary gain. “I think that’s so much more than a person who will be earning twice or even five times of what I would probably make. The love from the audiences and the accolades that I get for my performance, cannot compete with any monetary value. But, I’ve never judged my work that way. I’ve always looked at it from the lens if my viewers like me or not. That is the biggest paycheck you can take home because that money never wanders."