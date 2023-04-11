GotG 3: Will Poulter's Adam Warlock To FINALLY Debut In MCU, Who Is the Marvel Character? Find Out

After years of theorising and waiting, Marvel fans are finally going to see Adam Warlock making his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. Set to release in May, director James Gunn gave a glimpse of the highly-anticipated Marvel character in one of the recent trailers, revealing that he has roped in actor Will Poulter for the role. While avid comic book readers are aware of his existence, here’s who Adam Warlock is and why are fans waiting for his grand entry into MCU.

Who is Adam Warlock?

Created by Marvel comic veterans Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, Adam Warlock made his first appearance in the 66-67 issue of Fantastic Four back in 1967. Although he was referred to as ‘Him’, the character got more limelight in the years to come.

An IGN India report described him as someone who is among the biggest threats and the defender in the Marvel Universe, fighting to save the universe from those who are trying to rule it.

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the first mention of Adam Warlock was made in Thor: The Dark World (2013), when aa Birth Pod in the Collector’s possession was shown in the mid-credits scene. It was reported that in the movies, Ayesha created Adam to destroy the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Why is Adam Warlock debuting a decade after his role in MCU was teased?

Speaking with Slash Film in 2017, Gunn revealed that Adam was supposed to debut in Guardians of the Galaxy 2. However, the character, who is Gunn’s favourite, was held back because the film already had numerous characters in it.

“I love Adam Warlock. He’s one of my favorite characters. In all truth, I wrote an early treatment where I had Adam Warlock as a part…this is your big scoop, because I don’t think I’ve told anybody this… It was Adam Warlock. He was a big part of the screenplay and I realized it was one character too many. And I adored the character. I adored what we had done with him. I think we did something really creative and unique with Adam Warlock. But it was one character too many and I didn’t want to lose Mantis and Mantis was more organically part of the movie anyway. So I decided to save him for later," the director said at the time.

Was Will Poulter the first choice for Adam Warlock?

Back in 2021, it was rumoured that Will Poulter, who has played roles in films such as We’re the Millers and The Chronicles of Narnia, was not the first choice for the film. It was claimed that Brigeton’s famous star Rege-Jean Page was being considered for the role as well.

Why did James Gunn cast Will Poulter as Adam Warlock?

Earlier this year, Gunn told Empire Magazine that it was a ‘complicated’ reason. “It’s kind of more complicated than that. But he’s definitely not a good guy. What we’re seeing is the infant form of Adam Warlock, newly out of the cocoon, and he does not understand life very well. He’s basically a baby. People online were saying ‘Oh, Tom Cruise should be Adam Warlock’. I wanted somebody who was youthful, and I wanted somebody who had the dramatic chops and the comedic chops, not only for this movie but for what Marvel will use Adam Warlock for in the future. He could become this really important character," he said.

It is an interesting pick, we cannot wait to see what James Gunn has up his sleeves.

Marvel Studios’ “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" releases in India on 5th May 2023 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Only in Cinemas.

