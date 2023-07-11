Happy Birthday Paras Chhabra: TV Actor's Journey in the Entertainment Industry

HAPPY BIRTHDAY PARAS CHHABRA: Paras Chhabra gained recognition through his appearances in various reality shows and music videos. He completed his education in Delhi before venturing into the world of modelling. On his 33rd birthday, here’s a look at his journey in the Entertainment Industry.

Paras kick-started his modelling career by featuring in print campaigns for renowned brands like Raymond, Mufti, Pantaloons, Monte Carlo, Lakme, and Tamanna. In 2012, Paras made his television debut by participating in MTV India’s Splitsvilla 5 and emerged as the winner alongside Akanksha Popli. His success in the show led him to return for the 8th season of Splitsvilla in 2015. Following this, Paras became part of Channel V India’s show titled “V: The Serial," where he starred opposite Sara Khan. The series offered a unique and captivating perspective by portraying the lives of television performers. Notably, the show featured the actors in their actual roles and it was produced in collaboration between Balaji Telefilms and Lost Boy Productions. Paras Chhabra next secured the role of Tejinder Singh in &TV’s Badho Bahu. The show aimed to break stereotypes, and Rytasha Rathore and Prince Narula played the key parts. The plot centred around Komal, an overweight girl nicknamed Badho because of her physical appearance. In 2017, he portrayed Kaalketuin Star Plus’s weekend show Aarambh. The conflict between the Dravidians and the Aryans was central to the plot. V. Vijayendra Prasad wrote the powerful narrative series. Paras became a well-known face in the television industry and played significant characters in various successful shows. He played the roles of Tommy Singh in Kaleerein, Duryodhan in Karn Sangini, Ravan in Vighnaharta Ganesha, and Soham in Aghori. He then gained a massive fan following after his stint in Colors TV’s reality show Bigg Boss 13 in 2019. He was the fifth runner-up that season and decided to walk out with a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh. In 2020, he participated in Colors TV’s programme Mujhse Shaadi Karoge along with Shehnaaz Gill. However, the show went off the air abruptly due to the pandemic. He made his Bollywood debut in M3 Midsummer Midnight Mumbai. Paras has appeared in music videos such as ATM Di Machine, Nazron Me Tha Tu, Bardaashth, and Jiye Jaun.