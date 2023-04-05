Happy Birthday, Rashmika Mandanna: A Look At Her Journey In The Film Industry So Far

Rasmika Mandanna, one of the leading actresses of the South Indian film industry, turns 27 today. On her special day, let’s take a look at her journey in showbiz so far. Rashmika Mandana made her acting debut in the year 2016 with the Kannada movie Kirik Party. The romantic comedy film, directed by Rishab Shetty and bankrolled jointly by GS Guptha and Rakshit Shetty, was a huge hit. The movie became one of the highest-grossing films of the year in the Kannada film industry. Rashmika created a special place in the hearts of the fans.

Rashmika again worked in two back-to-back Kannada movies. She was next seen in the action film Anjani Putra in 2017 alongside Puneeth Rajkumar. The movie completed a 50-day run in the theatres and was a blockbuster at the box office. In the same year, she also appeared in the Kannada-language romantic comedy film Chamak. The film was written and directed by Suni and featured Ganesh in a pivotal role.

After this, she moved on to Telugu films and made her debut in that industry with the comedy-drama Chalo, next to Naga Shourya. Rasmika Mandana came into the spotlight after she got paired with Vijay Devarakonda in the romantic comedy Geetha Govindam in 2018. Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika’s pair won millions of hearts.

She gained huge fame after appearing in the 2021 Telugu-language action drama Pushpa: The Rise. Rashmika Mandanna played the role of Srivalli, Pushpa’s wife and received immense appreciation from the fans. The film turned out to be a success and emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film in 2021.

Rashmika entered the Bollywood film industry thereafter and did two back-to-back movies there. First, she was featured in the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Goodbye. Then she worked with Sidharth Malhotra in a spy thriller titled Mission Manju.

Rashmika is currently busy with Telugu and Hindi movies. Her last Kannada film was Pogaru in 2021. Now, her fans are waiting to see her again in a Kannada movie. According to reports, Rashmika Mandanna has not accepted any Kannada movie as of now. Her fans still have high hopes to see Rashmika in a Kannada movie soon.

Rashmika Mandana is currently busy shooting for Pushpa: The Rule. She also has the upcoming film Animal and Rainbow in her kitty.

