Himesh Reshammiya Turns 50: WATCH Top 5 Songs That Can Win Space in Your Playlist!

HAPPY BIRTHDAY HIMESH RESHAMMIYA: For many of us born in the late 1990s and early 2000s, Himesh Reshammiya was the first musician and singer who ignited our passion for music. His album Tera Suroor and the melodious compositions for Emraan Hashmi movies made him an iconic figure. While his signature nasal singing style faced criticism, it also struck a chord with music lovers, becoming an endearing part of his appeal.

Today even after two decades of his music career in the industry, he continues to be a part of several music reality shows and projects. Himesh has been winning the stage with all his creativity and talent. Here are some of his songs that can win space in your playlist.

Tere Alawa

Tere Alawa is a master composition by Himesh Reshammiya from the hit album Surroor 2021. It is the 5thtrack from this album which will take you on a beautiful journey of romance, pain and passion.

Teri Ashhiqui Ne Maara 2.0

Teri Ashhiqui Ne Maara 2.0 is composed by Himesh and the lyrics are written by Shabbir Ahmed. The song is yet another track from the blockbuster hit album Himesh Ke Dil Se.

Nashaa

Nashaa is composed and written by Himesh Reshammiya and sung by Mohammad Faiz which features Faiz and Ruhana Khanna video. It is directed by Jerry Batra and Sahil Baghra from the blockbuster hit album Moods with Melodies.

Baby Tujhe Paap Lagega

Baby Tujhe Paap Lagega is a song from the movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke sung by Himesh Reshammiya. This song is written by Amitabh Bhattacharya and music composed by Sachin-Jigar.

Naiyo Lagda

Naiyo Lagda is a track from Salman Khan’s latest movie Kisi ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. It is sung and composed by Himesh himself.