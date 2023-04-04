Hina Khan Trolled For Ramp Walk Days After Returning From Mecca

Television actress Hina Khan definitely knows how to make heads turn. Be it her appealing performances in television shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and Saath Nibhaana Saathiya or being on the top of her glam game, the telly diva leaves us gushing every time she appears on the screen. The devilish yet charming Komolika often sets the internet ablaze with her quintessential fashion statements.

Recently, Hina Khan stunned us after she hit the ramp with her graceful walk at the Times Fashion Week in Pune. She dropped snippets of herself from the event on Instagram. Regardless of her looking absolutely breathtaking, a certain section of social media users expressed their disapproval in the comments section.

“About Last Night. Walked the ramp for Archana Kochhar at Times Fashion Week in Pune," captioned Hina. Decked up in a dazzling black and gold lehenga from the wardrobes of ace fashion designer Archana Kochhar, Hina was a showstopper indeed. The extravagant ruffled lehenga featured intricate metallic detailing that complemented the black base, providing the perfect contrast.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cqe_DFbo3CD/

Hina proved to be a risk-taker, teaming up the ornate lehenga with a shimmery bordered, cut-out blouse of the same hue, having a deep, plunging neckline, coupled with puffed sleeves. She rounded off her attire with yet another ruffled dupatta, black in colour. With the spotlight on her, the actress sashayed down the ramp, twirling in the gorgeous ensemble and sporting a beaming smile.

As soon as the pictures surfaced on the internet, naysayers marked their presence in the comments, slamming the actress. The harsh remarks were made because Hina Khan visited the holy abode of Mecca in Saudi Arabia, for performing Umrah and a few days later, she walked the ramp at Times Fashion Week. A few netizens were displeased about her attending the ramp walk, just days after performing Umrah.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CqNIwAjIUCH/

While one irked user commented, “Kya fayeda tha inka Umrah par jane ka… (What’s the use of her going to Umrah?" and another quipped, “You did not improve even after performing Umrah. May Allah have mercy on you." “Umarah se aaty hi gund gholna shuru kr diya. Kum se kum Ramadan ke khatam hone ka hi wait kar leti (You started spreading filth the moment you returned from Umrah. At least you could have waited till Ramadan)."

But, some of Hina’s admirers were left stupefied at the actress’s ethnic avatar. “Really beautiful and hot," noted one fan. “Soo Cute Hina," lavished another. Others dropped multiple red hearts and fire emojis.

Hina Khan’s upcoming project is with director Rahat Kazmi’s short film Country of Blind. The film also boasts an ensemble cast of Shoib Nikash Shah, Anushka Sen, Namita Lal and Ahmer Haider in important roles. Further details of the film are awaited.

