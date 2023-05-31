Al Pacino, 82, And 29-Year-Old Girlfriend Noor Alfallah Expecting Their First Child

Al Pacino is going to be a father at 82. The legendary actor is expecting his first baby with his 29-year-old girlfriend, as per reports. The Oscar-award winner is reportedly dating Noor Alfallah and is said to be eight months pregnant. He has been linked with Noor since April 2022.

The news was first revealed by TMZ. Multiple source told the outlet that she is in her eighth month of pregnancy and is expecting to deliver in a few weeks. While this is Pacino’s first baby with Noor, he is already a father of three children which he shares with two women. He has twins Anton and Olivia — who are 22- with Beverly D’Angelo and a daughter, Julie Marie — who is 33, with Jan Tarrant.

Meanwhile, it is reported that Noor was previously dating Mick Jagger and billionaire Nicolas Berggruen. Rumours of their relationship sparked last year when a photo of Pacino and Noor having dinner with a few stars in Hollywood went viral. Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah are yet to address the reports.

Amid the news of his baby, Al Pacino’s statement about fatherhood from 2014 is now going viral. “I’m responsible to them. I’m a part of their life. When I’m not, it’s upsetting to me and to them. So that’s part of the gestalt. And I get a lot from it. It takes you out of yourself," he told The New Yorker.

In 2015, Pacino told The Guardian, “Kids changed my perspective. Before I had my three, I’d walk around in my own head, not noticing anything. Acting used to be everything; now, because of them, it’s just a small part."

The news of Pacino’s baby also comes weeks after it was reported that his conteporary Robert De Niro welcomed daughter Gia Virginia Chen De Niro. The Taxi Driver star welcomed his daughter with his girlfriend Tiffany Chen on April 6.

Congratulations to Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah.