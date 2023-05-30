Are Kylie Jenner And Timothee Chalamet Planning To Make It Official?

Speculation surrounding Kylie Jenner and Hollywood actor Timothee Chalamet has surged since January. Recent developments suggest that the duo might soon make their rumoured relationship public. The buzz intensified when renowned fashion house Chanel announced that Timothee Chalamet would be the face of their new fragrance range, Bleu de Chanel, prompting fans to notice Kylie Jenner’s Instagram story, in which she tagged Chanel in the bottom right-hand corner. As a result, eager fans now strongly believe that the rumoured couple is poised to confirm their relationship.

While announcing the collaboration with Timothee Chalamet, Chanel unveiled a striking portrait of Timothee Chalamet. Accompanying the image was the text, “Chanel is pleased to announce that Timothée Chalamet will serve as the fragrance ambassador for Bleu De Chanel. A fragrance for the man who is deeply himself."

Following the announcement, Kylie Jenner added to the speculation by sharing a picture of a balcony door on her Instagram Stories, which vanished after 24 hours. However, what truly ignited further speculation was the small Chanel tag in the right-hand corner of the image. This detail caught the attention of observant fans who promptly combined these posts and initiated a Reddit thread, fueling even more anticipation and curiosity about the possible connection between Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet.

Acknowledging the same, a fan commented, “I lowkey live for relationships like this lmao. Where two lovebirds don’t say anything… don’t confirm or deny. They just post things that correspond and everyone has to put the pieces together and just figure things out themselves… It’s fun. Love a lowkey, ‘are they, aren’t they’ vibe."

Another one said, “I’m loving it lowkey but yea I just need ONE pic of kylothee together."

Their dating rumours were first sparked when Kylie’s car was spotted in Timothee’s driveway. Later, a PEOPLE report quoted an insider saying that while the two enjoy each other’s company, they do not wish to put labels on their relationship. The insider said, “Kylie Jenner enjoys dating, but her main focus is being a mom." In addition, the source even claimed that their relationship is “not serious."