James Cameron Willing To Take AI Seriously Only If It Wins An Oscar

The recent surge in the popularity of Artificial Intelligence (AI) has created risks for many traditional jobs. The possibility of AI replacing many aspects of filmmaking has also become of topic of discussion, of late. Now, filmmaker James Cameron has shared his thoughts on the topic. Though the prolific director believes AI needs monitoring, he seems quite confident the technology will never be able to replace writers. During an interaction with CTV News, the Avatar filmmaker emphasized the fact that AI-produced work won’t be able to impress audiences. “It’s never an issue of who wrote it, it’s a question of, is it a good story," said the director.

He is reportedly of the belief that a “disembodied mind" that’s just collecting data about what’s already been told, be it about love, life, lying, fear, or mortality, can come up with an appealing story. “I don’t believe that’s going to move an audience," added the filmmaker. Even though the advancement seems remarkable, James Cameron confirmed he isn’t interested in using AI for his scripts. “Let’s wait 20 years, and if an AI wins an Oscar for Best Screenplay, I think we’ve got to take them seriously," he reportedly advised.

When it comes to the monitoring efforts surrounding the technology, the director added, “I absolutely share their concern." Notably, he tried to issue a similar warning in his 1984 sci-fi hit Terminator, which revolved around a cyborg assassin. “I warned you guys in 1984, and you didn’t listen," he said while making reference to his movie. According to him, if there’s anything that humans need to fear is the “weaponization of AI." Looking at the rapid surge in its popularity, the director predicts the world will soon get into an equivalent of a nuclear arms race with AI.