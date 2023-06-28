Barbie Movie First Review Out; Ryan Gosling 'Nearly' Steals The Show

Ever since it was announced that Mattel’s Barbie would be adapted to the live-action version, fans could not wait. After all, the beloved figure has been a pop culture icon for ages now. The movie is set to hit the theaters and movie critic reviews are out. Hollywood actor Margot Robbie has been highly anticipated in the role of the fashion doll and so was Ryan Gosling as Barbie’s companion Ken. Koimoi reported that the plot revolves around the story of a doll living in Barbieland. She is eventually expelled from there for not being perfect enough. The doll then sets off on an adventure in the real world.

Eliana Dockterman from Time Magazine shared that it is “a fun yet self-aware romp with shades of Clueless and Legally Blonde". Without giving any spoilers, Time also reported the journalist as mentioning that it was full of ideas and viewers can occasionally be overwhelmed by it. Eliana wrote that Helen Mirren as the narrator lets the audience know, “all problems of feminism and equal rights have been solved." In the Barbieland, all the Barbies come together to have sleepovers every night. It is during these sleepovers that they declare how beautiful and confident they feel. The Ken dolls have only one purpose in their existence. According to Eliana, it is to serve as a convenient dance partner for Barbie dolls. But then things start to get interesting. Robbie’s character begins to think about mortality. The iconic arched feet go flat.