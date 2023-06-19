Big Pokey Collapses Onstage: Tributes Pour In For The Legendary Houston Rapper

Houston rapper Big Pokey, one of the members of the hip-hop collective Screwed Up Click, passed away at 45. The musician whose real name is Melvin Powell reportedly collapsed on stage during his performance. The cause of the death has not been disclosed as of yet. Big Pokey was at Beaumont, Texas when he reportedly fell on his way mid-lyric, as per Deadline. Footage of the performance is suggested to have captured the moment the rapper gasped for air on stage.

Notably, a nurse present in the crowd administered CPR, after which Big Pokey was rushed to a hospital. He died shortly past midnight on early Sunday. The news of his death was confirmed on social media. “It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of our beloved Milton ‘Big Pokey’ Powell. Big Pokey passed away on June 18, 2023. He was well-loved by his family, his friends, and his loyal fans. In the coming days, we will release information about his celebration of life and how the public can pay their respects. We ask that you respect his family and their privacy during this difficult time. Big Pokey will forever be ‘The Hardest Pit in the Litter,'" read the official statement.

The sad news has left the music industry in a state of shock, several of his peers have mourned the big loss on social media. Rapper Slim Thug called it a “Sad day in the city" while keeping Big Pokey’s family in prayers.

Bun B explained that he “wasn’t ready" for the news. “One of the most naturally talented artists in the city. Low key, humble mountain of a man who moved with honor and respect. He was easy to love and hard to hate," he wrote in his tribute.

With a heavy heart, Rapper Paul Wall confirmed Big Pokey’s passing on Facebook. Referring to him as a great mentor and friend, Paul hailed the late rapper as a trendsetter.

Mayor of Houston City, Sylvester Turner also mourned his death stating, “The City of Houston and I extend our prayers and condolences to our own Screwed Up Click legendary rapper Big Pokey family and friends. Though many called him ‘low key’, his presence was larger than life in helping to catapult our hip-hop scene nationally. We are grateful."

Some of the other tributes include: